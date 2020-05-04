Ryan Reynolds' Hilarious Birthday Wish For Co-star Dwayne Johnson Will Leave You In Splits

Actor Dwayne Johnson, born on May 3, celebrated his 48th birthday on Sunday. Although there was no party due to the Coronavirus social distancing, many celebrities and friends reached out to the star and wishes kept pouring in for him throughout the day. Friend and Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds also took to his social media to pen down a birthday wish for The Rock.

Ryan Reynolds' hilarious wish for Dwayne Johnson

Ryan Reynolds is known for the hilarious banter he shares with his friends on social media. Maintaining that image, the actor shared a picture of him and Dwayne Johnson where both the actors are seen laughing and then shared a black and white BTS picture of the two. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram, he wrote, " Today is @therock’s birthday. There’ll be a lot of well wishes for him. He deserves it. This year, we fulfilled a lifelong dream: shooting exactly half a film called RED NOTICE before being promptly shut down. Had we not spent 90 percent of our time laughing, we might have finished it in time. Happy Birthday, Bubba. 📷: @hhgarcia41." [sic]

He may have gone through puberty in the womb, but he was born with a heart of solid gold. One of the best guys on earth. Happy Birthday to my friend, co-star and ribbon dance professor, @therock — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 2, 2020

Taking to his twitter, Ryan Reynolds had another hilarious wish ready for the actor. Dwayne Johnson replied, "Dwayne replied, "Appreciate you, mi amigo. And all our ribbon dances under the pale moonlight Tumbler glass." [sic] The duo will be seen together in their upcoming film Red Notice along with the Wonder Woman Gal Gadot. The film is set to be a Netflix release and is currently on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

