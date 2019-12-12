This Is How Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Reacted Upon Finding Out That He Was In Moana

Dwayne Johnson was shocked when he received an unexpected reaction from his four-year-old daughter Jasmine when she realised that her father has essayed the role of Maui in Moana. In an interview to a popular magazine, Dwayne Johnson expressed that when he watched the 2016 hit film with his daughter recently, he was excited to tell her that the demigod character 'Maui' is indeed him. However, his daughter's reaction was priceless and took him by surprise-

Dwayne Johnson mentioned that when he tried to show Jasmine the movie and started singing in Maui’s voice, she took a pillow and put it on Dwayne’s mouth. She asked her dad to stop singing because according to her opinion, Dwayne was ruining the song. Dwayne recalled in the interview that she did not let him go on for more than ten seconds.

The 47-year-old actor is a father to two more girls Simone who turned 18 this year, and a toddler, Tiana Gia, who is one. Dwayne recalls that he faced similar incident a few years back when Simone could not remember that her father was famous after meeting many artists in a Jingle Ball. He said that his daughters only look at him as a dad and not a celebrity.

On the work front

Dwayne Johnson will be seen in the third edition of Jumanji. According to reports, he will also be seen in the tenth part of Fast and The Furious. Dwayne has also finalised the DC and Warner Bros film Black Adam. He will take the role of a superhero in the film.

