'Jumanji: The Next Level' Co-star Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About Kevin Hart's Ceremony

It has now been confirmed that Kevin Hart will soon be immortalized in cement as part of the legendary footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre. After hearing about this, his longtime friend and collaborator, Dwayne Johnson, couldn't be happier for Hart and said that he is proud of him. The frequent co-stars and also real-life besties were spotted walking the blue carpet outside the famed Hollywood theatre for the premiere of their new film, Jumanji: The Next Level. The two paused to have a word with a new publishing house regarding Kevin Hart’s big honour.

Dwayne Johnson on Kevin Hart's achievement

When Kevin was asked about his views on the ceremony he said that he is very excited and that the ceremony is really a big deal for him. Dwayne also said that he is happy and proud of him. Johnson also shared that he has the privilege of speaking on his behalf which has made the Fast And Furious actor restless. This same honour was already bestowed upon Johnson back in the year 2015, and Dwayne understands how important is this particular ceremony for Kevin Hart. The two are going to be seen sharing the big screen on January 10, 2020, in their upcoming film, Jumanji: The Next Level.

"...to hear him talk like that...I was like man you are so...same guy but a different guy now, empowered...with a different kind of spirit and then twenty minutes later we're giving each other sh**..."



(Part 2/2) of @TheRock & @KevinHart4real talking about Hart's life changing. pic.twitter.com/sJtAVJJgz5 — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) November 25, 2019

