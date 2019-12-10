Jumanji The Next Level: Dwayne Johnson Poses With Wife Lauren At The Red Carpet. See Pics

The Hollywood premiere for Jumanji: The Next Level took place yesterday on December 9, 2019. All the cast and crew for the film were seen attending the event and having a fun time at the red carpet. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson also featured at the event, and for the first time, he was seen walking down the red carpet with his wife Lauren as a newlywed couple.

Dwayne Johnson and wife Lauren made their first red carpet appearance as a married couple

For the first time since their marriage, Lauren and Dwayne featured at the red carpet of Jumanji: The Next Level's Hollywood premiere. The newlywed couple wore stylized and glimmering clothes during the Christmas themes event. Dwayne was seen rocking a blue suit that had a shimmering floral design. Underneath the suit, Dwayne was seen wearing a plain white shirt which was unbuttoned to show off a bit of his tattoed chest.

On the other hand, Lauren Hashian looked absolutely stunning standing next to her husband. She was seen donning a sequined red dress that was wrapped around the waist. The outfit was further complemented by the flared trousers, her diamond necklace and large hooped earrings.

Dwayne and Lauren have been dating for the past ten years before they finally tied the knot in August of this year. The couple had a rather secretive wedding at Hawaii that not many knew about, except for their close friends and family. Very few people actually attended the wedding. Some of the people present during the event were Hiram Garcia and Dwayne's mother. The couple also has two daughters, Jasmine who is three and Tiana Gia who is 19 months old. Below is the picture from the wedding that Dwayne shared after he got married to Lauren.

Jumanji: The Next Level is the second film in the rebooted Jumanji series. The first film, 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, was a stunning success and featured Dwayne Johnson in one of the lead roles. Dwayne will once again be playing the role of Dr Smolder Bravestone, the same character he played in the first film. Jumanji: The Next Level will be released on December 13, 2019.

