Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His Battle With Depression Following Broken NFL Dream

Dwayne Johnson rose to fame as a trash-talking entertainer on WWE. 'The Rock' was the name he chose for his wrestling alter ego as he went to become the 'most electrifying man in sports entertainment'. However, even the most electrifying man in sports entertainment has gone through some dark days. The Rock has opened up about his battle with depression in an interview with an American publication.

WWE News: Dwayne Johnson speaks on mental health issues

The WWE superstar-turned-actor spoke about his history with depression following his derailed pursuit of NFL glory and his mother's attempted suicide. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson said that his mother attempted suicide when he was just 15-year-old. The Rock narrated the incident saying that his mother walked into oncoming traffic on Interstate 65 in Nashville. The Rock then grabbed her and pulled her to the side of the road. Dwayne Johnson concluded the narration by saying that his mother has no recollection of the suicide attempt to this day.

That wasn't the only low point in the WWE superstar's life. The fact that he suffered a major injury that ended his football career was also one of the more difficult periods in his life. Shortly after the injury, his girlfriend broke up with him and The Rock revealed that this incident also compounded the depression surrounding his injury. Dwayne Johnson said that he went through major bouts of depression after his mother's suicide attempt. "I reached a point where I didn’t want to do anything or go anywhere. I was crying constantly," Dwayne Johnson was quoted as saying.

“I fell into depression.”@TheRock overcame a broken NFL dream to become the world’s biggest movie star. 👊



Watch the Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw actor open up about his life. 👇@HobbsAndShaw pic.twitter.com/bjh5XeImZr — SPORTbible (@sportbible) August 2, 2019

Got tons of responses to this. Thank you. We all go thru the sludge/shit and depression never discriminates. Took me a long time to realize it but the key is to not be afraid to open up. Especially us dudes have a tendency to keep it in. You’re not alone



https://t.co/ADHjYtGe3k — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 2, 2018

