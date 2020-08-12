Dwayne Johnson's Massive Net Worth Proves That He Is One Of The Richest In Hollywood; Read

Actor Dwayne Johnson kickstarted his journey with The Mummy Returns, and since then, the actor has delivered many successful projects throughout his career. Besides working in the Hollywood film industry, Dwayne Johnson is also an entrepreneur and a philanthropist. Here is the actor’s net worth as of 2020.

Dwayne Johnson’s net worth in 2020

As per a report published in the portal Wealthy Gorilla, actor Dwayne’s net worth is estimated to be around 320 Million USD. Converted in rupees, Dwayne’s net worth sums up to Rs 23,94,00,16,000 (Rs 2,394 crores). Dwayne Johnson recently secured the top position in the ‘World’s Highest-Paid Actors' List by Forbes, as he earned nearly 87.5 million USD. As per Forbes, Dwayne earned the amount with his forthcoming films Black Adam and Red Notice. The report further adds that Dwayne commands more than $20 million per movie. The actor also sells commodities like clothing, shoes and headphones through his Under Armor line Project Rock.

Dwayne- the highest-paid celebrity on social media

Dwayne recently became the highest-paid star on Instagram, dethroning beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, who had earlier acquired the top position. Dwayne Johnson bagged the position after Kylie Jenner was stripped of her billionaire status by Forbes earlier this year. According to a report in ETC Canada, Dwayne Johnson charges more than a million for every paid post on Instagram. The report adds that it is the first time in four years that a Kardashian or a Jenner has not dominated the list. Reportedly, Johnson charges more than â‚¹7.6 crores for his paid posts, as his earnings have gone up by 15%.

Dwayne’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Dwayne last graced the big screens with Jumanji: The Next Level with Kevin Heart. The film also stars Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Karen Gillan, Ser'Darius Blain, Morgan Turner, Madison Iseman and Alex Wolff, who are seen reprising their roles from the previous film of the franchise, alongside newcomers Danny Glover, Awkwafina and Danny DeVito. This American fantasy adventure comedy film is the third installment of the Jumanji franchise. As per reports, Dwayne Johnson earned $23 million for his role in Jumanji: The Next Level. Reportedly, Dwayne Johnson earned close to $90 million last year.

