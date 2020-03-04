Dwayne Johnson's Most Iconic Scenes From 'Pain And Gain'

Pain and Gain is a crime comedy flick that stars Dwayne Johnson, Mark Wahlberg, and Anthony Mackie in pivotal roles. The movie tells the story of three friends’ hustle and how things go south when they break the rules. The movie is directed by Michael Bay and is among the most popular films in Dwayne Johnson's career. The movie had some funny serious as well. Let’s take a look at the most iconic scenes from Pain and Gain.

Dwayne on cocaine spree

In this scene, Mark Wahlberg's character is making people aware of organising a drill where he teaches them how to defend themselves during a sexual assault. In this scene, there are a lot of funny moments. Firstly, when Mark Wahlberg asks for a volunteer to be an assaulter in a hypothetical scene, a lot of men volunteer for it. Then Dwayne's character warns them that if they touch the woman, they will be kicked. What is funny is that Dwayne is snorting cocaine the whole time in the drill and thinks that people did not notice that.

Dwayne knocks out Victor

In this scene, Dwayne is the captor of Victor. Victor tries to flee and then an angry Dwayne punches him on the face. He then immediately passes out. To this, Dwayne, who is a follower of Jesus, says that Jesus has blessed him with several things and one of them is knocking someone out.

Dwayne's introduction

In this scene, Dwayne can be seen working out and this is the introduction part of his character from the movie. His character is addicted to cocaine and is a follower of Jesus. He is caught in a robbery and is then sent to prison, which he considers very easy to survive. He gets into fights in prison and after his release, he turns to a normal side of life. This is considered by fans to be one of the finest scenes from the film.

