Watch Dwayne Johnson's Most-viewed Videos On His YouTube Channel 'The Rock'

It seems like Dwayne Johnson aka the Rock is the current ‘King Midas’ of Hollywood, as the actor has delivered nearly six blockbuster films in a row. Dwayne Johnson, who last graced the big screen with Jumanji: The Next Level along with Kevin Hart, also enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, as the actor keeps his fans updated with work announcements and BTS pictures. To do the same, the actor has also initiated his own YouTube channel, and here are some of the most popular videos. Read details.

Dwayne Johnson's most-viewed videos

Dwayne Johnson’s most-viewed video on Youtube is a ‘The Rock reacts’ video, which features the actor reacting to his very first WWE’s Survivor Series in a matchup against Crush and Goldust at Madison Square Garden as “Rocky Maivia”. As seen in the video, Dwayne Johnson breaks down the moments that led up to the finale in emotional and hilarious details. Along with raking in more than 41M views, this video has hit nearly 8,53,000 likes on YouTube. Take a look here:

The second most-viewed video on Dwayne Johnson’s YouTube channel is the trailer of his much-acclaimed film, Jumanji: The Next Level. The trailer starts with a scene where Spencer ends up back in the game and the rest of the original high school crew decide to head back into the game to get him out and what follows is a laughter-filled animal adventure. Crossing the 32-million-mark on YouTube, the trailer of Jumanji: The Next Level has more than 9.80K likes. Take a look at the video:

The third most-viewed video on Dwayne Johnson’s YouTube channel is the trailer of his much-acclaimed film, Hobbs and Shaw. Featuring Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson, the trailer of Hobbs and Shaw has crossed more than 25 million views on YouTube and been liked by nearly 7 lakh people. Take a look:

Dwayne Johnson’s ‘beast mode’ video, which features the actor giving glimpses and fitness secrets from his training room is the fourth-most viewed video on the actor’s YouTube channel. The video has crossed more than 12 million viewers on YouTube and has been liked by nearly 195k people. Take a look at the video:

