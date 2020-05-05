The Rock, Cena, Stone Cold Among Top Choices As Fans List Their Top Wrestlers Of All Time

After the decade came to an end, several sports websites released their list of top wrestlers of all time. Recently, WWE on FOX took to Twitter and asked fans to reveal their list of the top wrestlers of all time. The handle also asked fans to tag two of their friends so that they could name their favourite wrestlers. As things stand, it appears The Rock, John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin are the most prominent names on every fan's list.

Apart from The Rock, John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin, several fans have added Hulk Hogan, Undertaker, CM Punk, Shawn Michaels and many others to their list. However, when it comes to the top pick, The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin share the position as they feature in nearly everyone’s list. The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin also occupy the top spots on numerous sports websites' lists.

Recently, Stone Cold Steve Austin topped Collider’s top 30 wrestlers list and Bleacher Report's 10 best WWE wrestlers of all time list. The Rock, on the other hand, secured the third position in both lists. John Cena also featured in the lists as he secured the eighth position in both of them.

Fans pick their top 5 WWE wrestlers of all time

1.John Cena

2.Stone Cold

3.The Undertaker

4.The Rockhttps://t.co/9zBdTvqKJs Punk — ASIF CR7 (@ASIFCR75) May 2, 2020

1. Hulk Hogan

2. Stone Cold Steve Austin

3. Macho Man Randy Savage

4. The Undertaker

5. Kane @BM0DE https://t.co/RfeMuUk80Q — Steven Badeener (@SBadeener) May 2, 2020

The Rock

Stone Cold

Undertaker

Kane

The Hardy Boys https://t.co/MO5aG15hE6 pic.twitter.com/9vA6ixFxvY — Reez (@FareezyCheesy) May 2, 2020

