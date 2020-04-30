UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier Believes He And The Rock Resemble Each Other

UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier recently gave the combat sports community something to think about after he claimed he and WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson look similar. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani played a major role in the tale, as it was his social media post that sparked the buzz in the combat sports community. Ariel Helwani posted a cover image for his Monday Talk show which showcased a graphical representation of him alongside Daniel Cormier. Surprisingly, netizens felt that the image of Daniel Cormier looked more identical to The Rock and the UFC Champion wasted no time in taking a hilarious dig at the incident. The 41-year-old UFC veteran claimed that it is no surprise for him since he is identical to The Rock in real.

UFC: Daniel Cormier believes he is identical to The Rock

The poster created a lot of buzz among UFC and WWE fans. Daniel Cormier and Ariel Helwani also discussed it in their recent interaction on Monday as they went on to talk about several things regarding where UFC currently finds itself. However, Ariel Helwani mentioned mid-conversation that he got roasted on social media for a couple of days since fans believe he intentionally made Daniel Cormier look like The Rock. However, Daniel Cormier claimed that it is no surprise since he actually looks like The Rock.

Dwayne Johnson reacts to Daniel Cormier

While Daniel Cormier claimed he resembled the Rock, Dwayne Johnson threw his weight behind the UFC veteran. The WWE wrestler turned Hollywood superstar shares a healthy relationship with a number of UFC superstars including Daniel Cormier, and Dwayne Jonson feels that the UFC Heavyweight Champion is was spot on in his assessment of their resemblance. Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself with Daniel Cormier. Dwayne Johnson captioned the post, “Maaan this gave me a good laugh. Me and my brother @dc_mma are pretty much identical twins. Get over people. Sheeesh”

Maaan this gave me a good laugh. Me and my brother @dc_mma are pretty much identical twins. Get over people. Sheeesh 😂💪🏾 #LikeLookingInTheMirror @arielhelwani https://t.co/6QUcQFlZ5V — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 27, 2020

Image courtesy: WWE.com and UFC.com