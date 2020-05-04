Becky Lynch Says The Rock And John Cena Gave Her Advice On Acting Before Billions Cameo

Becky Lynch took social media by storm when she announced that she will be making a small appearance in the Season 5 premiere of 'Billions'. After the first episode was broadcast on Sunday, fans praised the WWE RAW Women’s Champion for an entertaining performance. Afterwards, Becky Lynch had a chat with TMZ Sports, where she talked about her new career. Becky Lynch also talked about WWE legends The Rock and John Cena and revealed how the wrestlers turned Hollywood stars helped her in her acting.

I can’t tell you how much I enjoyed filming @SHO_Billions and working with such an incredible and talented cast and crew. #BeckyBillions pic.twitter.com/mhkoqGM0sW — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 4, 2020

Becky Lynch thanks John Cena and The Rock

Becky Lynch said that both John Cena and The Rock were ‘very helpful in guiding her’. She said John Cena used to talk to her frequently and gave her advice. She said John Cena and The Rock were generous with their time and advice, and it felt like ‘everybody wants to see the next generation move to where they've been’.

"He's (The Rock) been very helpful in guiding me," Becky Lynch said. " John Cena's also been so great to me and so generous with his time and his advice checks up on me on what I'm doing now.”

This is the second time Becky Lynch was seen working in a Hollywood project. Earlier, Becky Lynch starred opposite WWE stars The Miz and Shawn Michaels in The Marine 6: Close Quarters. The Rock, on the other hand, has starred in countless action and comedy hits, while John Cena is very much on the ascent with forthcoming roles in F9 and The Suicide Squad. Last year, The Rock featured in Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw which also starred his cousin and WWE star Roman Reigns in a small role.

