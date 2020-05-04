Dwayne Johnson's Pics With His Wrestling Belts After Setting Fire In The Ring; Check Out

Dwayne Johnson is popularly known by his ring name The Rock. He started his career as the first third-generation wrestler and rose to prominence after developing a charismatic persona of a boastful trash-talking wrestler. The Rock left the WWE to pursue an acting career and went on a seven-year hiatus before returning in 2011 as a part-time performer until 2013, before wholly retiring in 2019.

Considered to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers and biggest draws of all-time, The Rock headlined the most-bought professional wrestling pay-per-view event ever, WrestleMania XXVIII. He was featured in among the most-watched episodes of WWE's television shows, WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown. Dwayne Johnson has won several championships, being a two-time Intercontinental Champion, a five-time tag team champion, and a ten-time world champion. He was also a Royal Rumble match winner and WWE's sixth Triple Crown champion. Here are a few pictures and videos of Dwayne Johnson with the wrestling belts.

Dwayne Johnson's pictures with wrestling belts

In 2004, he left his WWE career to try his hand in acting. Dwayne Johnson also had a successful acting career as he started with his first lead role in The Scorpion King. He has since then starred in numerous successful films, including The Game Plan, Get Smart, Race to Witch Mountain, Tooth Fairy, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, San Andreas, Central Intelligence, Moana (2016), Rampage, and Skyscraper. Another notable franchise starring Johnson is Jumanji, and he has appeared in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and its sequel Jumanji: The Next Level (2019).

