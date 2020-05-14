Dwayne Johnson's Projects Apart From Films & Wrestling; Check Out

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is not only a notable actor and wrestler but also producer, businessman and former professional football player. The Fast and Furious actor is one of the most active celebrities on social media. Dwayne Johnson of WWE fame has been in the spotlight for years and is extremely loved by fans, thanks to his performing skills. He is not only a prominent actor, but also a huge inspiration for all the fitness enthusiasts. However, Dwayne Johnson has many other business and projects too that you might not be aware of, take a look at the list.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's BTS pics with fellow colleagues | From Kevin Hart to Danny DeVito

Writer -

Dwayne Johnson has penned his autobiography, titled The Rock Says... The book is co-written by Dwayne and Joe Layden. In the year 2000, Johnson published his biography and debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times Best Seller list.

YouTuber -

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson does not only act in movies, but he also has a YouTube channel, titled The Rock. He developed the channel in 2016 with the help of Lilly Singh. Here the actor shares everything about his movies, his life, and most importantly, his workout.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt to come together for a new superhero film? Details inside

Production House -

Dwayne Johnson established his production company, Seven Bucks Productions in the year 2012. The studio was co-created and founded by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia. The production house created movies like Baywatch, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Rampage, and many others.

Hosting Game Show -

Dwayne Johnson is an amazing host and these shows are proof. He hosted and produced the TNT reality competition series The Hero, in 2013. Later in 2014, he hosted another TNT reality series entitled Wake Up Call. Dwayne Johnson also started hosting an NBC competition series called The Titan Games, in the year 2019.

Also Read | Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson to star in superhero film 'Ball and Chain'

Lifestyle Brand -

In 2016, Johnson developed a motivational lifestyle brand, Project Rock in partnership with the American fitness apparel manufacturer Under Armour. He started by introducing a gym bag that sold out in a couple of days. Later he invested in a black T-shirt sporting his signature "Brahma bull", which sold out after being worn at WrestleMania 32. The Rock also released an alarm clock app that received more than one million downloads in its first week of release. Currently, he is selling products like sneakers, headphones, and other apparel.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's top moments on 'Saturday Night Live'; new Disney movie to WWE promo shoot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.