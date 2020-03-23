Dwayne Johnson’s Sunglasses Collection Will Amp Up Your Love For Glares; See Pics Here

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most sought after and prominent celebrities in Hollywood. He has also garnered an immense success with his films over the years. Along with films, the actor also went on to win several laurels in his career as a wrestler.

Dwayne Johnson's iconic films like Fast and Furious franchise, Jumanji and Gets Smart has catapulted him into the main league of celebrities in Bollywood. However, Dwayne Johnson is also adored by the fans for being quite the trendsetter, be it through his sartorial choices or through his disciplined fitness regimen which often motivates the fans. He is also known to flaunt some stylish sunglasses in his films which also went on to become a huge hit amongst his fans.

Here are some of the best sunglasses look of Dwayne Johnson

Chic is the word

Dwayne Johnson can be seen flaunting black sunglasses which is further adding on to his look. The actor has also opted for a black t-shirt along with the glares. Check out the look.

Dapper to the core

Dwayne makes a strong style statement with this square-shaped black sunglasses. Along with the glares, the Fast and Furious actor has opted for a green t-shirt and white pants. The actor has also opted for blue and black shoes.

The beachy vibe

The Fast and Furious actor can be seen sporting these transparent rimmed sunglasses. The actor can be seen sporting this look on the sets of his film Baywatch wherein he can also be seen donning a lifeguard costume. The sunglass is perfectly complementing to the beachy look and is apt for any casual outing.

