WandaVision Teaser Starring Paul Bettany Released, Here's How Scott Dickerson Reacted

Since Disney+ dropped the first look for the three shows, every Marvel fan is waiting eagerly for further news about the subject. The three shows include the stunning teaser for WandaVision and people cannot wait to see Vision and Wanda back in action. Let us take a look at what Scott Derrickson had to say about the teaser.

Former Doctor Strange Director teases "Great" WandaVision Series

Disney+ just launched the teaser for their upcoming TV series WandaVision, inspired from the superhero couple of Marvel Universe, Vision and Wanda. The series is a mixture of sitcom-style comedy and the spectacular charisma of the Marvel franchise. Everyone, from fans to the cast and crew, has been reacting to the teaser.

Former Doctor Strange director Scott Dickerson took to Twitter to shower his excitement for the show. He said that the WandaVision series going to be great and the fans must watch out for the show. As mentioned earlier, the WandaVision story ties directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Wanda actor Elizabeth Olsen will star alongside Benedict Cumberbatch.

Last year, Vision actor Paul Bettany clarified that the series starts off with a sitcom-style drama but will pick up to the Marvel level. He also added that the series will portray a real progression in the characters as well as their relationship. Fans cannot wait for the new series, as evidenced by their excitement online.

WandaVision will be accompanied by two more series namely The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and Loki. Both the upcoming shows are still in production. Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan will reprise their roles as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier respectively and Tom Hiddleston will return as Loki.

