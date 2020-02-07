Union Budget
Dwayne Johnson's Workout Videos On Instagram Will Definitely Motivate You To Hit The Gym

Hollywood News

Dwayne The Rock Johnson is a global icon who is loved by millions. He follows an insane workout regime that will leave fans motivated and inspired.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson is one of the highest-paid movie stars in the world. His extraordinary work ethic and determination have paved way for him to become a successfully established personality in the West. He started off his career as a professional wrestler at WWE and since a very young age, Dwayne has had a keen interest in bodybuilding and working out. He has own gym called Iron Paradise where he spends most of the time working out, when he is not shooting. He shares his workout videos on Instagram to motivate others. 

In the above videos, one can see how much work he puts in every day at the gym. He can be seen working on his biceps, triceps and hitting proper bench press to maximise his efforts. The giant of a man is absolutely a beast at the gym, no wonder he has such an intimidating physique. Dwayne Johnson works pretty hard on his physique and these videos are proof of the same.

