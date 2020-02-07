Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart Share A Strong Bond And These Instances Prove It

Dwayne Johnson is a well-known movie star and his good friend, Kevin Hart is also one of the most successful stand-up comedians of his time. Both of them have worked in three movies together so far, namely, Central Intelligence, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level. They give fans major friendship goals every time they come together on the big screen.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart's brotherhood

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart are very good friends and that reflects every time they come together for a film. They came together for their film Jumanji: The Next Level that released last year and had an amazing time at the movie's promotions. Dwayne often shares video of them goofing around and fans love it. Check out the videos below:

Kevin Hart is extremely afraid of flying insects and The Rock is like every friend we ever had. Instead of helping Kevin with the situation, he made fun of him. Their brotherhood is loved by fans.

It seems the fun never stops when they are together. Both of them are extremely witty which helps them be innovative and respond in a funny manner every time. It is not easy to come up with stuff as they do.

They are always taking each other's case but that only strengthens their bond. The movie did really well at the box office and the audience loved it too. We cannot wait to see them together again in a movie yet again.

