'Dynasty' Fame Liz Gillies Announces Marrying Michael Corcoran In A Private Ceremony

After postponing her wedding, Dynasty fame actor Liz Gillies finally tied the knot with music composer Michael Corcoran on August 8, 2020. The actor took to Instagram to make the official announcement on Wednesday, September 16, almost a month after the private ceremony. She shared adorable pictures of her nuptials which has created quite a buzz online.

Liz Gillies & Michael Corcoran wedding pictures

In one of the pictures shared by Liz, the newly wedded couple can be seen embracing each other as the camera captures their candid moment. Another photo features both Liz and Michael standing in front of a floral arch while the duo takes the wedding vows in front of the pastor.

Lastly, Liz also shared a shot of herself flaunting her elegant wedding dress and the massive veil, standing in the middle of a garden. Take a look at the pictures shared by the actor here:

In an interview with Vogue, Liz said that the duo initially planned to get married on April 25. However, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak the couple had to postponed the ceremony. During her interaction, Gillies said once they realised how ‘dire’ the situation was they had no option but to postpone the original nuptial. According to her, keeping all the obvious travel and crowd restrictions aside, the duo did not feel right to celebrate in a grand manner.

The actor further claimed that it would have been a ‘poor taste’ to burden people by asking them to attend the wedding when so much was going around in the world. At that time, there were other important things for the couple to focus rather than the marriage ceremony.

Even Corcoran explained that the pandemic really focused down everything to ‘what matters in life’ for both the celebs. Moreover, a ‘big, extravagant experience’ amid pandemic did not make any sense to the couple.

After the actor confirmed their wedding news on Instagram, fans couldn’t stop themselves from congratulating the newlyweds. While some said that they are ‘happy for them’, others found the pictures ‘stunning’. Take a look at how fans are reacting here:

