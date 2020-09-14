'Love This': Taylor Swift On Fan's Idea Of Making 'The Last Great American Dynasty' A Film

Recently, one of Taylor Swift fans pitched the idea of turning her song The Last Great American Dynasty into a full-fledged film. The alternative-indie song was released as part of Taylor Swift's new album Folklore on July 24, 2020. Twitter user @TSlifestyle13, Joshua Brown took to his Twitter handle and tweeted the idea of turning Swift's song in to "an incredible movie". Taylor Swift replied to the tweet saying, "I LOVE THIS". Read ahead for more details.

Taylor Swift 'loves' fan's idea

Calling the idea of the film manifesting, the Taylor Swift fan also suggested a perfect cast ensemble. He said Blake Lively can be cast as Rebekah, while Ryan Reynolds can play Bill. Jesse Tyler Ferguson can portray the neighbour's character. Pitching the unique idea on the internet, the Twitter user also added that the story of this film is timeless yet unique, the music would be exquisite, and it already has the perfect title. In this tweet, he also added two pictures, one of Blake Lively with Ryan Reynolds and another still of Jesse Tyler Ferguson posing with a dog. Check out the fan's tweet below.

The Last a Great American Dynasty would make an incredible movie. The story is timeless yet unique, the music would be exquisite, and it already has the perfect title. As for the cast: Blake Lively (Rebekah), Ryan Reynolds (Bill), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (neighbor).



Manifesting.. pic.twitter.com/SCkqwjtWsz — 𝒿𝑜𝓈𝒽𝓁𝑜𝓇𝑒 🏳️‍🌈 (@TSlifestyle13) September 7, 2020

Also Read | Taylor Swift returns to ACM Awards for “Folklore” premiere

Jesse Tyler Ferguson was quick to share his response over the idea. Retweeting the fan tweet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson said he was available for this film. He further mentioned Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's official Twitter accounts. Ryan Reynolds replied to the Twitter thread saying, "But Bill's heart?". Taylor Swift seemed excited and liked the idea. Praising the pitch, Taylor Swift wrote, "not trying to be The Loudest Woman This Town Has Ever Seen but... I LOVE THIS". Supermodel Gigi Hadid also seems to like the idea. Check out the Twitter thread below.

not trying to be The Loudest Woman This Town Has Ever Seen™️ but... I LOVE THIS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 12, 2020

same — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) September 12, 2020

Also Read | Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' breaks yet another record after topping the charts for six weeks

The Last Great American Dynasty is the third single from Taylor Swift's eight studio album Folklore. The song follows the story of Rebekah West, a middle-class divorcée who marries Bill, the heir to the Standard Oil name. There is also a neighbour who fights with Rebekah. The song gained a positive response from music critics. The singer was lauded for her storytelling bravery and the song is considered a standout in Folklore.

'The Last Great American Dynasty's' lyrics

Rebekah rode up on the afternoon train, it was sunny

Her saltbox house on the coast took her mind off St. Louis

Bill was the heir to the Standard Oil name, and money

And the town said "How did a middle class divorcée do it?"

Also Read | Kanye West claims 'God' wanted him to interrupt Taylor Swift's 2009 VMAs speech

Also Read | Taylor Swift's loyal fan helps retailer by returning the singer's signed albums to him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.