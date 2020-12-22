Eddie Izzard Clarifies Her Pronouns, States That She's In "girl Mode From Now On"

Comedian Eddie Izzard has claimed that her pronouns are she and her. The comedian appeared a model for Sky Arts for the show Portrait Artist of the Year. There she stated that she wants to “be based in girl mode from now on”.

Eddie Izzard's pronouns

Portrait Artist of the Year is an annual special that presents celebrities for competitors to draw. Eddie further claimed at the show that she tries to do things that she thinks are interesting. She further revealed that it is the first program “I’ve asked if I can be she and her”.

On the show, Eddie told a contestant Curtis Holder, who went on to win the show, that this is a “little transition period”. Holder asked Eddie how she felt to announce her pronouns.

To this, Eddie revealed that it feels great as people just assume that they “just know me from before, but I’m gender fluid”. Clarifying further, she said that she wants to be based in “girl mode from now on”.

Eddie Izzard transgender leader

Eddie Izzard has been a leader in the British LGBTQ+ community and open about her gender-fluid identity. As soon as the comedian revealed her pronouns, netizens flocked to social media to express their opinions on the same. Izzard garnered a lot of praise from numerous netizens, who expressed that they admire her for what she has done.

Writer Ella Dawson tweeted that she was glad that she was introduced to Eddie Izzard’s stand up as a kid. A number of other people agreed with the celebrity and revealed that they have always been impressed by her.

Numerous other netizens also stated that Eddie’s movement helped them a lot with their problems. Many other people wrote on Twitter that Eddie has inspired them to be more courageous and be proud of themselves. Check out some of the comments by the netizens about the same below.

It brings me a lot of comfort seeing #EddieIzzard, someone with a traditionally masculine name, use exclusively she/her pronouns. Names don’t have genders & pronouns don’t indicate gender but as someone with a feminine name who’s pronouns are they/them, this makes me feel seen 🥰 — Sophie 🏳️‍🌈🎄🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@OnceUponASophie) December 19, 2020

I'm so glad I was introduced to Eddie Izzard's standup as a kid. She taught me so much about the weirdness and fluidity of gender presentation at an age when I really needed to see that. Dressed to Kill is one of my favorite specials, one I quote with my family constantly. — ella dawson (@brosandprose) December 20, 2020

I woke up to see #EddieIzzard trending & feared the worst.



I was delighted to see that she's living her best life & it's just some keyboard crybabies melting down over her pronouns. pic.twitter.com/03cp0rgyqA — Aethon'sArmory (@AethonS) December 20, 2020

Eddie Izzard's movies

Eddie Izzard has been featured in Langdon, Six Minutes to Midnight, The High Note, The Song of Names Abominable, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Get Duked! The Flip Side, Victoria & Abdul and Whisky Galore.

Check out some of the posts from Eddie Izzard's Instagram

