Eddie Murphy Opens Up About One Role He Regrets Turning Down On Jimmy Fallon's Show

While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, American actor-comedian Eddie Murphy opened up about turning down Ghostbusters. He said that it was the one movie role that he regrets having turned down. Murphy said that he was first approached for the role of Bob Hopkins.

Feels like an 'idiot' whenever he sees it

The Dr Dolittle actor said that now whenever he sees that movie referenced in pop culture or the like he feels like an idiot. The actor said that the Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis wanted him to be a part of the movie but he had to, unfortunately, turn it down because he was filming for Beverly Hills Cop. To that Jimmy Fallon replied that he still made a good movie.

In related news, Next year seems to be a year for nostalgia as movies such as Ghostbusters, Bad Boys and Top Gun, and now Coming to America 2 has been confirmed for next year. Eddie murphy while talking to local media said that he was delighted to hear about the sequel and said that he 'was over the moon'. Murphy added that the show writers had found a clever way to continue Prince Akeem's story suggesting that we will see a return of classic characters. Decades later and countless movies later Eddi Murphy fans still love his portrayal of Prince Akeem the most according to Murphy.

Murphy has admitted that he does not know what it is about Coming to America but his fans remember that movie the most and always say lines from that movie to him. Coming to America follows the story of Prince Akeem after he leaves Africa in search of love after rejecting an arranged marriage. The movie was a huge success in the box office, it made almost $300 million and became a comedy classic.

Also, Eddie Murphy will be returning to the famous show Saturday Night Live for the very first time in 35 years for the Christmas special episode. According to international media reports, top comedians including Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have been competing to land cameos on the sketch show during the same weekend as Murphy. It is still uncertain as to who will be starring next to Murphy, however, he has hinted at which of his classic characters he'll be bringing back to the show.

