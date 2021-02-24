Cardi B Opens Up About Prejudice In The Industry Despite Her Popularity In Music

Cardi B recently appeared in an interview with Mariah Carey for the March issue of the Interview magazine. During the conversation, she was asked about inherent injustices in the fashion and recording industry. Cardi B detailed her experiences and explained that she had felt prejudice in the industry despite her popularity in music and fashion.

Cardi B and Mariah Carey's interaction

According to E! Online, Cardi B told Mariah Carey that she didn’t know if she will use the word "racism" because everything is technical at the moment. She had felt prejudice. She shared that she had been involved in endorsement deals and then found out that certain white people got more money for their deals from the same company. She did her research. She knew how much money she made from that company. Her fans loved her work. She said, “So it's like, 'When you're not paying me what you're paying these other people, why is that?' It's kind of insulting."

She noted that hip-hop is a big influence on the fashion industry. But, she also stated that black artists have the hardest time getting pulls from designers and the hardest time getting seats at their fashion shows. They also barely get endorsements by big fashion brands that they turned into a trend.

Four months ago, Cardi defended her collection of designer handbags after a tweet went viral for criticizing black women for purchasing luxury items which suggested that they depreciate the value of a Hermés Birkin bag. During the conversation, Cardi explained, "Another thing is that they're saying that we depreciate the value. Actually, we add value because in hip-hop, when we mention brands in hip-hop, they s--t go up." She pointed out that when Balenciaga was mentioned in one of Cardi B's songs I Like it with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, their sales increased.

Mariah agreed with Cardi B's statements and said that she's felt the same way too. She said that she felt it a bit differently because people didn’t know how to categorize her sometimes. But, she thinks that people should listen to the words Cardi B said because she is saying them from firsthand experience. She said, “You've gotten less than other artists who are not artists of colour, and yet your influence has been way broader. So let's fix that."

