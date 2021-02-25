Tracy Morgan Was First Choice For Role Of Eddie Murphy's Son In 'Coming 2 America'

Coming 2 America will see the return of famous actor and comedian Eddie Murphy on the big screen after quite a considerable amount of time and is highly anticipated among fans. The film will also see Tracy Morgan playing one of the major roles in the film. In his recent interview to Cinema Blend, Murphy has revealed that he had a different role in mind for Tracy, but was given his current role because of a certain reason. He has revealed that he wanted Tracy to play his son in the film, along with other interesting details.

Tracy Morgan was considered initially to play Eddie’ son

In the upcoming film, Tracy Morgan will be seen in the role of Reem, but Eddie Murphy had earlier considered him for the role of his son, Levelle. However, since Tracy looks the same age as Eddie, it would be hard to portray him as his son and it hence would not be a suitable casting. Murphy said that he wanted the casting to look “believable” and hence Tracy was given the role of Levelle’s uncle Reem. Eddie also revealed that he had been penning this movie for three years, and Tracy was his first choice for Levelle.

Coming 2 America is the second instalment of the original film, which was released in 1988. The plot of the sequel will reportedly show Prince Akeem (played by Eddie Murphy) finding out that he has a son in the United States that he did not know about. In order to connect to him, Akeem sets out on his journey back to the country once again. The role of Levelle has ultimately been passed on to Jermaine Fowler. The cast of the film also has veteran actor James Earl Jones.

Eddie Murphy will be seen in Coming 2 America after a considerable break, with his previous film Dolemite Is My Name having released back in 2019. The veteran actor has worked in a number of famous films over his long career in acting. Some of his most popular films include Daddy Day Care, Tower Heist, the Shrek film series and others.

