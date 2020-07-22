Warner Bros Sets Up COVID-19 Reporting System Before The Batman & Fantastic Beasts 3 Shoot

Filming and production are resuming after a long hiatus due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The Batman and third Fantastic Beasts film are among the movies which are soon to go on the floor in the United Kingdom. Both the movies have the same distribution and production company, Warner Bros. Picture, who has developed an unnamed reporting mechanism in order for the cast and crew to follow the safety protocols. Read to know more.

Warner Bros sets up a system for reporting COVID-19 misconduct

Warner Bros is moving closer to resume filming on two of their anticipated projects, The Batman and Fantastic Beasts 3. But before that, the production company is making sure that all the guidelines are set up straight and the cast and crew are following it strictly. To ensure that, they have introduced a reporting tool for coronavirus safety during production. The cast and crew can alert senior managers if they witness their peers breaking COVID-19 protocol, staying anonymous.

According to reports, Warner Bros' executive vice president of physical production Kevin Trehy talked about the measure in a closed-door meeting with members of UK union Bectu. He said that the company is taking the time to listen to the crew and has hired safety consultants to pacify concerns. He stated that Warner Bros has become its “own strictest police force” regarding COVID-19 safety measures, going above and beyond UK industry guidelines. It also includes the rules drawn by the British Film Commission and others like Bectu.

Kevin Trehy noted that the return to work has been cautious and said that flexibility is needed while developing production schedules. He mentioned that “no-one knows what a schedule looks like in the new normal”. Trehy stated that a longer pre-shoot time is required and productions have to be able to “pivot” when things are not working.

The upcoming Fantastic Beasts movie will complete the trilogy. The movie was scheduled to begin production in mid-March in Brazil. However, cases of coronavirus increased globally and the production of the film along with many other projects was shut down. Fantastic Beasts 3 is said to take place in the 1930s. Its filming locations are speculated to be Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and Berlin, Germany. Eddie Redmayne is touted to return as Newt Scamander with others.

The Batman is said to be a reboot film for the superhero character. Directed by Matt Reeves, it stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne along with Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Dano, John Turturro and Jayme Lawson. The movie was in the middle of its UK shoot when the production was closed. It is now expected to resume in September with rumours that production will completely take place in a studio.

