Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Here's A List Of Kris Jenner's Most Iconic Moments

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is one of the most-watched American reality television shows. The show revolves around the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The show made its debut on the television on October 14, 2007, and has gradually become one of the longest-running reality television series in the world. Most recently, the season 18 of the show has been aired, and reportedly, the shooting for season 19 and the final season has already begun. Here are some of Kris Jenner’s best and most iconic moments from the show and other interesting information about Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Read ahead.

Kris Jenner’s best moments from Keeping Up with the Kardashians

“Where are my sunglasses?”

It so happened once that Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian went to a vineyard. Kris Jenner drank a lot of wine there and got really drunk. Kris Jenner spent 35 minutes shouting “where are my sunglasses” and looking for her sunglasses only to realise in the end that Khloe Kardashian was wearing them.

Pole dancing momma

Kris Jenner once got really fond of dancing. Not any other form of dancing but pole dancing is what Kris Jenner wanted to try her hands at. Taking Kim Kardashian with her, Kris Jenner enrolled herself into a pole dance class and that sure was one of the most iconic moments of the celebrity on the show.

Kris Jenner as a joker

During one instance, Kris Jenner realised that Khloe Kardashian was upset. In order to cheer her daughter up, Kris Jenner got into the hair and costume of a joker and roamed like that the whole day. Kris Jenner even shot like that the whole day, just to make her daughter happy.

Khloe’s fake labour

Kim Kardashian once played a prank on Kris Jenner saying Khloe Kardashian had gone into emergency labour. Kris Jenner completely lost her mind and started to gather her things in order to leave and go to Khloe Kardashian's place. But, by the end of it, Kim Kardashian started laughing and revealed the truth.

Kris Jenner pees behind the trees

In one Keeping up with the Kardashian's episode, Kris Jenner really wanted to pee very badly. Even though she was right outside her house, she couldn’t wait and went behind a thin tree to pee. She did it in front of the cameras, only hoping for the thin tree to cover her properly.

Kris Jenner with noodles all over

One day when Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner’s friends were over to watch a match, Kris Jenner was sitting with them too. Just as Kris Jenner fell asleep on the couch while watching the match, her daughters emptied a bowl full of noodles on Kris Jenner’s head. She woke up to realise that she was dressed in noodles.

Watch all these Kris Jenner's iconic moments below:

In these videos, Kris Jenner can be seen being her real self. She has always been open with her children and has guided them in the right direction. It is a sight for Kris Jenner's fans to watch her goofy actions on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

More about Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner is one of the most popular American entertainers and a businessperson. The media personality rose to fame starring in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians that premiered back in 2007 and is still on-air. Kris Jenner has four children from her first marriage to the popular lawyer Robert Kardashian and two children from her second marriage to television personality and retired Olympic Games medalist, Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn), being Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Robert, Kendall, and Kylie. The entire family became very famous after the reality television show based on their real-life events was loved by the fans and became one of America’s most-watched reality television shows

