Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds' Lavish £4.3million New York Home In Pics; See Here

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been one of the most celebrated and loved celebrity couples in the overall Hollywood industry. The couple, who met each other on the sets of Green Lantern in 2010 from where their romance started to brew, has been together for over a decade now. The couple currently lives in a home the is worth £4.3million and here’s a look inside their house in New York. Read further ahead.

A glimpse inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds house worth £4.3million

According to reports from Hello, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds live in a home the is worth £4.3million with their three children, Inez, Betty, and James in the Pound Ridge neighbourhood of New York. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds bought this home in 2012, just six months after the two started dating each other. The house has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, across 11.65 acres of land that also includes an outdoor barn. Even though the couple has always tried to keep their house as private as possible, they have often shared a few glimpses on their social media.

Living room

Source- Interview with Hello

Ryan Reynolds has often shot videos of himself in what it seems to be like his living room. The room is completely covered with wooden panels on the walls. A section on the wall has co-ordinating sunset photos in black and brown colour frames, hanging on the walls. A completely plain white colour desk lamp can also be seen kept beside the actor.

From the outside

In 2016, Ryan Reynolds had taken to his official Instagram handle in order to share a picture of himself posing with his mother, in front of his house. In the picture, it can be seen that his house is built with wooden doors, grey panels, and arched windows with crème colour frames. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have also built an olive green colour traditional British telephone booth on their driveway.

The kitchen

Source- Blake Lively Instagram story

On Blake Lively’s birthday this year, she shared a picture of Ryan Reynolds holding her birthday cake. The actor inadvertently revealed that the kitchen of their house opens out to a dining room that has a wooden dining table. In the picture, it can be seen that the room has brick walls and wooden flooring.

