Edgar Wright Confirms 'Baby Driver 2' Script Has Been Completed

Baby Driver is an action film released in 2017. Written and directed by Edgar Wright, the movie earned immense praises from the audiences, including nominations in multiple functions like Academy Award, Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and others. A sequel was said to be in development for quite a long time. Now, the filmmaker has provided an update on the project.

Baby Drive 2 script is completed confirms Edgar Wright

In a recent interview with Variety, filmmaker Edgar Wright updated fans on Baby Driver 2. He said that the script for the movie is written. The director mentioned that he has actually written three drafts of it. He asserted that it is funny when he gets fans on social media saying, ‘What’s happening to blah blah,’ and everyone knows there is a global pandemic. Wright noted that some things are beyond even him.

Baby Driver 2 has been in discussions since 2017. Edgar Wright drafted the screenplay in January 2019, introducing an ensemble of new characters to take the story ahead. The production was expected to begin late last year, but it got postponed due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic and is still on hold. From Baby Driver cast, Ansel Elgort is expected to return in the titular character along with Lily James, Jon Bernthal, and CJ Jones.

The plot shows a young getaway driver seeking freedom from a life of crime with his girlfriend. He takes part in a heist doomed to fail and things take unexpected turns. Kevin Spacey, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx were also part of the Baby Driver cast. The film reportedly made around $226 million at the worldwide box office, against a budget of $34 million. The movie is currently available on Netflix in India.

Meanwhile, Edgar Wright’s awaited upcoming project is Last Night in Soho. It stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smit, Terence, Stamp, and Diana Rigg. It revolves around a young wannabe fashion designer girl who mysteriously enters the 1960s to meet her idol. The premier date o the film has been delayed few times due to the pandemic, like many other projects. Last Night in Soho is expected to arrive in late-2021 or 2022.

