Vin Diesel To Feature In 'Bloodshot' Sequel, Film Currently Under Development

Bloodshot is a superhero film starring Vin Diesel in the lead. Directed by David S. F. Wilson, the movie had hit theatres in March 2020 and unfortunately had to be taken down due to coronavirus outbreak. It received mixed reviews from the critics as well as the audiences. Now it is disclosed that a second part of the movie is in works.

Also Read | Bloodshot Trailer Fan Reactions | Vin Diesel And Sam Heughan

'Bloodshot' sequel starring Vin Diesel confirmed

In a recent interview with CBR, DMG Entertainment Creative Head and filmmaker Dan Mintz talked about a possible Bloodshot sequel featuring Vin Diesel in the titular role as Ray Garrison. He said that Bloodshot was very successful in that respect, referring to the coronavirus situation it was released in. Mintz mentioned that a lot of people saw the movie and it did very well in the post-release rollout, but one cannot use the same evaluation process, pre-COVID, to this.

Teasing a second instalment, he stated that Vin Diesel and all those people attached to the project are still going to continue because the film did so well and the response to it has been good. Dan Mintz explained it is just that the response has been in a non-transparent environment, as opposed to a transparent environment like box office numbers.

Also Read | Vin Diesel's 'Bloodshot' Trailer 2 Out Now; Watch Here

Also Read | Vin Diesel Starrer 'F9' Gets Delayed Again; Film To Release In May 2021 Now

Bloodshot stars Vin Diesel as a soldier killed in action, who is reborn through advanced cybernetics with a whole host of superhuman abilities. The movie is based on the Valiant Comics character created by Kevin VanHook, Don Perlin and Bob Layton in 1992. The screenplay is by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer from a story by Wadlow. The project intended to launch a shared cinematic universe featuring Valiant’s extensive library of superheroes.

Bloodshot reportedly earned $33.48 million at the worldwide box office, against a production budget of $45 million, before theatre chains were shut down to prevent further spread of the virus. Despite of the setbacks due to COVID-19, it is said that Valiant Entertainment adaptation was a great success on digital platforms. It was made available to the viewers on March 24 on Amazon Prime Video.

The cast has Sam Heughan, Eiza Gonzalez, Toby Kebbell, Guy Pearce, Lamorne Morris, Talulah Riley, Johannes Haukur Johannesson and others. It is not revealed who will return in the upcoming sequel. Plot details and more information are currently under wraps as the project is in the early development stage.

Also Read | Vin Diesel REVEALS How He Felt After Watching The Four Minute Trailer Of Fast & Furious 9

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.