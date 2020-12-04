'Logan' Sequel Was Planned By Fox With X-23, Reveals Dafne Keen As She Hopes To Return

Released in 2017, Logan was a superhero film directed by James Mangold. It stars Hugh Jackman in the titular role as he played Wolverine for the last time. It also features Dafne Keen making her debut in the X-Men universe as Laura aka X-23. Now the young actor revealed that the makers had plans for a second installment.

Fox had plans for Logan sequel with X-23

In a recent interview with Elle, Dafne Keen disclosed that there were intentions to develop a Logan sequel with her as mutant X-23. She said that she was informed by some people at Fox that there might be another film, but it was ages ago when they were filming, and they have not contacted her again. The actor expressed that she is still hopeful about the second instalment. She mentioned that she feels like they were just at the beginning, there is more to be told about the character, and it is a relay race. Keen asserted that she came into play with Logan when the makers had already written and done pre-production and decided on doing the movie, so as soon as they say, ‘go,’ she will be happy to make a comeback.

Dafne Keen revealed that when Logan was filming, the rights for the X-Men characters were still with Fox. They are now acquired by The Walt Disney Company who bought Fox in 2019 in reported a massive deal. The deal made the mutants come back to their parent company Marvel Studios as it is also the subsidiary of Disney. So, Fox’s future plans are speculated to be changed as their superhero projects could now be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Currently, the only X-Men film in development at Disney is the third Deadpool movie starring Ryan Reynolds as he reprises his role of Wade Wilson.

Logan received rave reviews from the audience. It was Hugh Jackman’s last outing as the X-Men character after he portrayed Wolverine for around 17 years. Patrick Stewart also bid farewell as Charles Xavier. The movie grossed over $619 million at the worldwide box office against a budget of around $120 million. It is considered as one of the greatest superhero films ever made due to its emotional value.

