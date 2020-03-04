Eiza Gonzalez Had These Issues While Playing KT In Vin Diesel Starrer ‘Bloodshot’

Bloodshot is one of the most anticipated films of 2020, and it stars Vin Diesel and Eiza Gonzalez in the lead roles. The film is just around the corner and is about to release on March 13, 2020. Recently, Gonzalez was seen talking about her character in the movie and how tricky it was in every scene to play the character. Read on to know more about what Eiza Gonzalez had to say:

Eiza Gonzalez on playing KT in 'Bloodshot'

According to the reports, Eiza Gonzalez was recently seen talking about her character of KT from the film Bloodshot. She revealed that it was quite hard to play the character. The actor stated that KT is already starting to have misgivings about what they are doing to Ray, but she is at the mercy of Harting. He has control over life, as he controls the apparatus that keeps her alive.

Eiza Gonzalez further stated that it was tricky to play KT, in every scene, as she had to find an undertone within the scene that was the opposite of what was happening on the surface. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw actor talked about her character portrayal, saying that she would be playing a moment where she is relaying pieces of information to Ray but is also bothered and hurt. This lead to her acting part being a bit tricky according to the actor.

For the unversed, Bloodshot is a film based on the comic book and character of the same name. It will feature Diesel, González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce in the lead roles. The film is directed by David S. F. Wilson and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

