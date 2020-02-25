Vin Diesel Says He Felt 'pressured' While Playing Role Of Superhero In 'Bloodshot'

Vin Diesel is arguably one of the most bankable stars when it comes to action films in Hollywood. The actor rose to fame after his incredible acting performance in Fast and Furious. Ever since he has been a dedicated member of the franchise and will soon be seen in Fast and Furious 9.

Vin Diesel says he felt 'pressured'

While F9 has created tremendous buzz among fans, another movie which will see Diesel is Sony’s Bloodshot. The film is expected to release on March 13 and fans are thrilled to watch Vin in a whole new avatar. The film is set in the Sony Universe and unlike the MCU, it does not have connections to Spiderman or Mobius. The character played by Vin will be Ray Garrison or Bloodshot from Valiant Comics.

Source: Vin Diesel Instagram

The F9 actor admitted to feeling a certain amount of pressure to play Bloodshot for the first time, according to an entertainment portal. The actor mentioned that he felt this pressure not because he is a superhero but due to the fact that real-life soldiers have a liking towards this character.

Bloodshot as a character was killed and later reborn through science and enhanced nanotechnology which turned him into a superhuman. This super soldier trains with fellow army men and struggles to regain memories from his past life. However, in the due course of time, he recollects everything and sets out to kill the man who had murdered him and his wife.

This will be Vin’s second outing in a superhero-based film, the first one being Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy. Vin also mentioned to the entertainment portal that he is making sure that he does justice to the character.

