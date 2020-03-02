Will Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool' Barge In On The God Of Thunder In 'Thor 4'?

Taika Waititi and Thor: Love and Thunder are currently grabbing headlines for a variety of reasons. Waititi will see resuming his role of the director in Thor 4. On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds is also set for the filming of the third installment to the Deadpool franchise. Now, rumours are that Deadpool will be seen collaborating with the God of Thunder in Thor 4, and Waititi is highly excited for this to happen. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Will Deadpool barge in on the God of Thunder in Thor 4?

According to reports, Taika Waititi wants Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool to feature in his upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder. If the reports are to be believed, then Reynolds will be seen sharing the big-screen with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and others in Thor: Love and Thunder. If these reports are true, fans will get to see Deadpool and Thor together. It will be an epic moment if the two Marvel superheroes come face to face. But for now, nothing has been confirmed by officials.

For the unversed, Thor: Love and Thunder will release on November 5, 2020. It is penned by Jennifer Kaylin Robinson and director Taika Waititi together. It has been rumoured that Christian Bale will be seen playing a crucial role in the film, whereas Waititi will resume his role of Korg from Thor: Ragnarok.

It has been speculated by the fans that the fourth installment to the Thor franchise will rope in Beta Ray Bill, who is one of the most iconic characters from the Thor comics. On the other hand, Deadpool 3 is in the talks. Nothing much about the film has been confirmed yet. Fans of the character are highly anticipating the release of the film.

