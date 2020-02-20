Queen Elizabeth Could Ban Harry, Meghan From Using 'Sussex Royal' Brand

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be banned from using the 'Sussex Royal' label as the Buckingham Palace reportedly said that it is no longer tenable for them to keep the word 'royal' in their branding. The Queen and the senior officials have also reportedly told the couple that the term 'royal' is inconsistent with their branding. According to international media reports, the couple will be formally stepping down as senior royal members from March 31 and they will no longer carry out duties on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II thereafter.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already spent thousands of pounds on the new Sussex Royal website and they have also registered the label as a global trademark for a range of items. Furthermore, the couple has also taken steps to set up their own charitable organisation named Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, now they will reportedly need to re-brand.

While speaking to an international media outlet, a source from Buckingham Palace said that as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word 'royal' in this context, needed to be 'reviewed'.

Royal couple's new life

The couple has been making headlines ever since they stepped down as Senior Royals and moving out of Britain to settle in Canada. Prince Harry reportedly wanted to start a new life with his wife Meghan Markle and his 8-month-old son Archie away from the scrutiny of the British media.

After weeks of discussion with the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finally settled into a seaside home near the most royal of Canadian cities, Victoria, British Columbia, as per reports. The city, named after a queen who reigned until 1901 during the great expansion of the British Empire, is believed to be 'more British than the British'.

The couple has also reportedly issued a legal warning to the media over the photographs of Meghan Markle. There have been rumours, according to the reports, that the photographers often spied from behind the bushes in order to capture photographs of Meghan walking her dog near seaside bolthole or carrying her son in public. The Duke of Sussex has often been upset about the press scrutiny and cited it a major reason for stepping away from royal duties, suggest reports.

