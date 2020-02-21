Sweet Potato: Several Ways To Make And Relish This Vegetable; Read Here

Sweet potato is known to be a starchy and sweet vegetable. Sweet potatoes are thin, brown skin from the outside while the inside has a coloured flesh commonly they are orange in colour, but sometimes varies from white or yellow in colour. While many think that sweet potatoes come from the potato family, it seems like they are not really related. According to reports, it belongs to the morning glory family, while the white potato belongs to the nightshade family.

Sweet potatoes have many nutrients that consist of iron, calcium, several minerals. It is also reported that it contains some antioxidants which are considered to be beneficial to the eyes. And while this vegetable is considered to be good for health, here are 3 ways that one can consume sweet potato.

Roast the sweet potato

To roast the sweet potato, first, pre-heat the oven to 190 degrees Celsius. Then cut the sweet potatoes into half and then put in on to the baking sheet. Drizzle a little oil and then with a brush apply it nicely on the potato. Then place cut side down on the baking sheet and put it in the oven. Bake for over 25 to 30 minutes and enjoy with your favourite toppings.

Also read | These Restaurants In Delhi Serve Falahari Food Items Throughout The Year; Read

Mashed sweet potato

To make mashed sweet potato, first, make cubes of the sweet potato and put it into a vessel, add about 1 cup of water and let it boil until it becomes soft. Once the sweet potatoes get mushy, remove it and put it in a dried bowl. Then start smashing the sweet potato until it becomes into a paste.

In a frying pan add a little bit of butter, pepper powder, chilli powder, salt and once the butter starts to dissolve add the mashed potato into the frying pan and stir nicely until it gets mixed. Towards the end garnish the mashed potatoes with fresh cream and serve.

Also read | 'Mahashivratri 2020': 5 Easy Lip Smacking Sabudana Dishes That Make Great Food For Fasting

Bake the Sweet Potato

To bake the sweet potato, first, pre-heat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Then poke the sweet potato using a fork and place it on the baking tray. Then place it in the oven for about 45 minutes, but make sure you keep checking in between. Then remove the sweet potatoes out and let it cool. Top it will salt and pepper and enjoy your meal.

Also read | Falahari Food Places In Bengaluru To Turn Your Fasting Into Feasting; Read

Also read | Vegetables To Eat During Fasts: Brush Up On The Fasting Rules & The Food Items To Avoid

Image courtesy: Canva