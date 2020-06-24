Elizabeth Hurley Mourns Steve Bing's Demise, Shares A Heartfelt Note; See Here

The Hollywood mogul Steve Bing, who produced several hit films like Get Carter and The Polar Express, passed away yesterday, i.e. on June 23. He was 55. His ex-girlfriend and actor Elizabeth Hurley, who was in a brief relationship with the producer in 2001, confirmed the news on Twitter by mourning his death. Hurley expressed her grief by calling the news 'devastating' and penned a heartfelt note for late Steve Bing.

Elizabeth Hurley mourns Steve Bing's demise

The writer-producer Steve Bing allegedly died by suicide on June 23, 2020. According to news reports, Bing jumped from the 27th floor of his Los Angeles apartment in the Century City neighbourhood after being severely depressed due to the lack of human contact because of quarantine.

Soon after the tragic news of his demise broke the internet, his ex-partner and the Wonder Woman actor Elizabeth Hurley expressed her heartfelt condolences by sharing a streak of photographs with Bing. Sharing some of her lovely memories with Bing, Hurley wrote,

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages."

Later, paying last tributes to father Steve Bing, son Damian Hurley too expressed his grief on Instagram. The actor and model wrote, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends " Check out his post below:

Furthermore, the former President of Bill Clinton also expressed that he'll miss the late producer on Twitter. In his tweet, Clinton expressed that Bing had a big heart and was "willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in willing". Check out his tweet below:

I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) June 23, 2020

