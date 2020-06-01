Elizabeth Hurley Aces Home Photoshoot In Stunning Blue Bikini; See Pic

The U.S. government has imposed a lockdown of public spaces to ensure its citizens' safety, because of which individuals are stationed at home. Most celebrities are taking to their social media handle to share glimpses about how they have been spending their time during the lockdown. Recently, Actor-model Elizabeth Hurley shared a stunning picture of her showing off her bikini body while she had a photoshoot at home.

Elizabeth Hurley recently shared a picture of her posing in a blue bikini looking every bit stunning. In the picture, she can be seen striking a pose in the backyard wearing a turquoise blue bikini. She also completed the look with a messy hairdo, natural makeup, along with a rainbow effect. Along with the picture, she also went on to write a sweet message. She wrote, “Somewhere over the rainbow.... is a #HasinaBikini waiting for you.” Check out the post below.

Seeing this picture, fans went on to compliment the actor for her well-maintained physique. The post also went on to receive several likes and positive comments. Some of the fans wrote, “this is amazing,” “you look really pretty,” you are just like the rainbow over you,” and much more. Check out a few more comments below.

Apart from this picture, Elizabeth Hurley has been treating fans with several stunning pictures. Off late, the actor has been sharing various pictures of her in various bikini outfits, throwback posts, glimpses on how she spends her day during the lockdown. Check out a few more pictures of her below.

On the work front

Elizabeth Hurley was last seen in Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz’s action-drama series Runaways. The series also starred Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner in pivotal roles. The series was lauded by fans and the audience.

The actor will next be seen in Adriana Trigiani’s Rom-com film, Then You Came. The film also stars, Kathie Lee Gifford, Craig Ferguson and Ford Kiernan in lead roles. The film is in its post-production stage and will hit the silver screens once the lockdown is completely lifted. Apart from that, she will also be seen in an untitled film alongside Hannah Simone. The film is currently in its pre-production stage and the rest of the cast is yet to be finalised.

