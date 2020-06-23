Elizabeth Hurley's Former Partner, Producer Steve Bing Commits Suicide

Businessman, producer, and acclaimed writer of movies, Steve Bing was found dead on Monday. According to the reports, Steve Bing was found dead at the base of a luxury apartment building in California. Reports also added that Steve Bing was pronounced dead at the scene and the incident happened at around 1 PM PST.

Also Read | Elizabeth Hurley Aces Home Photoshoot In Stunning Blue Bikini; See Pic

Steve Bing’s death

As per reports, Steve Bing committed suicide by jumping from his 27th-floor apartment in LA. The exact cause of his death is yet to be identified. Reports have said that he was depressed about being isolated during the current pandemic. However, it is still not clear if that is one of the primary reasons behind Steve Bing's suicide. Steve Bing was also in a relationship with actor and model Elizabeth Hurley back in 2001. The writer is survived by his two children. One of his children is Damian Hurley whom he shares with Elizabeth Hurley and the other is his daughter Kira Bonder whom he shares with former tennis player Lisa Bonder.

Also Read | Sobhita Dhulipala To Elizabeth Hurley; Top 10 Instagram Posts Of The Week

Elizabeth Hurley and Steve Bing

Elizabeth Hurley took to her social media to offer condolences. The actress said that she is saddened beyond belief and it is a terrible end for him. She added that their time together was happy. She shared the pictures with Steve Bing and said that even though they went through some difficult times, it is the good and wonderful memories of a sweet and kind man that matters. Talking about their current equation Elizabeth Hurley said that they had become close again in the past year and they last spoke on their son’s 18th birthday. Elizabeth Hurley and Steve Bing were in a relationship in the early 2000s. The couple later called it quits.

Also Read | Elizabeth Hurley Poses In Birthday Suit As She Pays Her Tribute On Earth Day

Also Read | Elizabeth Hurley Says Lockdown Has Shattered Her Hopes To Find Love

Steve Bing was a real estate tycoon and he started producing movies after inheriting his grandfather's business. He is known to have produced movies like Sylvester Stallone's action movie Get Carter, Every Breath, and Martin Scorsese's music documentary Shine a Light, he was also a financier on Tom Hanks’ The Polar Express which went on to gross over $300 million worldwide. As a writer, he is known for writing the 2003 movie Kangaroo Jack. Some of his other notable works are 2012's Hotel Noir, 2015's Rock the Kasbah and 2016's Rules Don't Apply.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.