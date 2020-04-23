Elizabeth Hurley Poses In Birthday Suit As She Pays Her Tribute On Earth Day

Everyone across the globe observed World Earth Day on April 22, 2020, amidst the global Coronavirus pandemic. However, out of millions of posts that surfaced online to commemorate the day, only a few stood out from the rest, making headlines.

After pop-sensation Halsey, the American actor, model and businesswoman, Elizabeth Hurley too joined the bandwagon as she posed for the camera in her birthday suit to draw everyone's attention towards earthly matters.

Also Read | Elizabeth Hurley Says Lockdown Has Shattered Her Hopes To Find Love

Also Read | Halsey Spreads Awareness On World Earth Day With A Unique Post

Elizabeth Hurley draws everyone's attention to help protect natural ecosystems

After the pop-sensation Halsey, who went all-nude to raise awareness about earthly matters on World Health Day, the popular swimsuit designer, Elizabeth Hurley too took to her Instagram handle recently to share a similar cheeky photograph.

In the post shared by her, Hurley posed for the camera, lying in the grass with a lake and ducks in the backdrop, sporting white bikini bottoms, to draw the attention of the masses towards matters concerning mother nature.

The Royals actor also penned down a heartfelt note stating that the habitat destruction and the trade of illegal wildlife have majorly contributed to deadly pandemics in the caption of the post.

She also supported an organization called Space for Giants with their Earth Day campaign, 'A Healthy Earth.' In addition to giving them a shout out, Hurley also asked her fans to donate whatever they can to this campaign and help them protect natural ecosystems.

Also Read | Elizabeth Hurley Parties The Night Away With B-town In Jaisalmer, See Pictures Here

Elizabeth Burley captioned the post writing, "Happy #Earth Day. Habitat destruction and the illegal wildlife trade have contributed to deadly pandemics. Support @spaceforgiants with their campaign #AHealthyEarth to protect natural ecosystems and all life on earth.

Also Read | Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In A Silver Dress At Armaan Jain's Wedding; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.