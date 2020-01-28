Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Down Over Kobe Bryant's Death; Says 'Life Is Short & Fragile'

Ellen DeGeneres is one of the many Hollywood celebrities who are mourning the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant. The television host paid her respects to the deceased Mamba in a monologue video and shared her thoughts on life. She mentioned how life is short and every moment needs to cherished.

Coincidently Kobe Byrant passed aways on the same day as Ellen’s 62nd birthday and she couldn’t even think of celebrating as the world lost another star. Ellen asked her followers and fans to cherish life and not let little things get to them. In the latest episode, Ellen mentioned that it is important to be nice to everyone. The monologue comes after officials confirmed that Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant tragically passed away along with seven other people who were in the ill-fated helicopter. Ellen said to her fans who struggle a lot to attend tapings and recording of the shows by saying that, “Life Is Short”, and asked everyone to express whatever they have not expressed so far.

Watch the video here:

She further mentioned her nomination for the Grammy 2020 and shrugged off any celebration, because the world is at loss after the death of Kobe Bryant. Ellen said that life is short and there need not be any reason to celebrate, celebrating life itself is enough. Ellen DeGeneres broke into tears while explaining her take on life after the tragic demise of Kobe Bryant and his daughter and also and explained that it is important to reach out to the ones you love. In the video, she said,” If you haven’t told someone you love them, do it now. Tell people you love them. Call your friends. Text your friends. Hug them. Kiss them”.

She ended her monologue by appreciating what she has in her life, especially her wife Portia. She also thanked her cast and crew members in the monologue. Earlier she had expressed her grief on Twitter over Kobe Bryant’s death.

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

