Jamie Foxx Impersonates Jay Z On The Ellen Degeneres Show; Fans Left In Splits

Jamie Foxx was seen on The Ellen Degeneres show on January 9 2020. During his time on the show, he managed to make his fans laugh. He impersonated Jay-Z and showed the perfect impression of how Jay Z looked while he was young. Jamie said that the impersonation he did was from Jay-Z's early days. Take a look at how Jamie Foxx impersonated Jay Z here.

Read Also| Jamie Foxx To Receive A Spotlight Award At The Palm Spring Film Festival For 'Just Mercy'

Jamie Foxx impersonates Jay Z on The Ellen Degeneres show

In this video, at 1:45, we can see Jaime Foxx start to impersonate Jay Z. While on the show, Ellen asked Jaime who is the favourite celebrity he has impersonated. To which Jamie Foxx said “Let’s see it! I’ll do the impersonation when Jay-Z was at my house, No one knew who he was. We were throwing a party for Puff [P Diddy] and ‘Hey, man aren’t you... After which he starts to impersonate Jay Z and says Hey man nice party, it’s crazy,” Jamie said it all in Jay-Z's tone. He narrowed his voice and his nasal-like tone to perfect the impression. This left the audience in splits over the way Jamie spoke.

Read Also| Soul: Jamie Foxx Is Soul-searching As A Jazz Singer With Tina Fey

Jamie Foxx has consistently provided his fans with laughs through his fun sketches on talk shows. Jamie has outdone himself this time. Jaime will be seen in Disney/Pixar animated feature Soul where he will be the voice of Joe Gardner. The movie will be releasing in June 2020.

Read Also| From Eminem To Jay Z; Musicians And Their Inspiring Rags To Riches Story

Read Also| From Jay Z To Chris Noth, Here Are Some Hollywood Stars Who Turned Entrepreneurs

Image courtesy: Jamie Foxx Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.