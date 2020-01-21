From Ellen DeGeneres To Kate Middleton, Here Are Some Celebs Born In The Month Of January

Those born on the first month of the year either fall under the zodiac sign of Capricorn or Aquarius. Those born before the 20th are Capricorns, who are often ambitious and popular. Meanwhile, those born after the 20th of January are Aquarians and they basically creative and free-spirited. January also happens to be the birth month of several popular celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres and Kate Middleton. And surprisingly, many of these celebs perfectly showcase some of the traits associated with the zodiacs of January.

If you are born in the month of January, then these are the celebrities that you share your birth month with

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres was born on January 26, 1958. As she was born after the 20th, she falls into the zodiac sign of Aquarius. And Ellen also happens to be one of the most stereotypical Aquarian celebrities in the world. She is undoubtedly free-spirited and has always supported causes that she has believed in, irrespective of whether people agree with her or not. Ellen DeGeneres has also revealed her creative side through her own talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She also happens to have her own sense of style that does not conform to the norms.

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama was born on January 17, 1964, making her a Capricorn. Michelle Obama is undoubtedly a perfect representation of a Capricorn. She is ambitious and has several personal projects that she has created with hard work and dedication. Michelle Obama is not afraid of confrontations either and has often maintained her stand despite opposition from others.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, aka Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge, was born on January 9, 1982. Another Capricorn, she has also showcased her strong personality and her practical never-give-up attitude. Kate has spearheaded multiple royal foundations for charities. She has also been a strong advocate for mental health and shows her ambitious nature in her quest to destigmatize the topic of mental illnesses.

