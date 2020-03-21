The Debate
Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Her Friend Jennifer Aniston; Here's How

Hollywood News

Ellen DeGeneres recently surprised her dear friend Jennifer Aniston with a surprise call. Read further ahead for more details.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ellen DeGeneres

Many celebrities and renowned personalities have gone into self-isolation to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus. While many celebs have found ways to just relax and spend quality time, some other celebs are making the most out of their time in isolation. Ellen DeGeneres has taken time out to make calls to her celebrity friends.

Ellen DeGeneres surprises Jennifer Aniston with a call 

So far Ellen DeGeneres has called John Legend, Justin Timberlake and Kevin Hart. Recently, the popular host called up Friends superstar Jennifer Aniston on FaceTime. She shared the video on her social media handles, which was fun and entertaining according to some viewers. Ellen was greeted by an awkward hello from Jennifer Aniston, however later upon introduction, Jennifer gets excited to talk to the host.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal On Commencing 'Takht' After Coronavirus Lockdown: 'Can't Wait To Start'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on

Ellen asks Jennifer Aniston what she is up to these days to which Jennifer tells her that nothing much has changed since the last time they spoke to each other. Further on, Ellen DeGeneres asks if Jennifer Aniston has signed any new films in the past 30 minutes jovially.

Jennifer Aniston then tells her that she is rather focused on cleaning her closet. The host then revealed to her that she is keeping herself busy by reading books.

The FRIENDS actor later suggested to Ellen DeGeneres that she should solve a puzzle on the floor in order to kill time. Ellen then informed Jennifer that it won’t be possible since she has four dogs and two cats at home. The two friends then proceed to hang up the call only to be reassured by Ellen DeGeneres that she will call Jenifer once again in thirty minutes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on

 

 

 

First Published:
