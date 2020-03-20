Vicky Kaushal On Commencing 'Takht' After Coronavirus Lockdown: 'Can't Wait To Start'

Due to the lockdown imposed to avoid the spread of Coronavirus, many Bollywood films have postponed their shoot or release dates.The Coronavirus lockdown has affected the shoot of Dharma Productions' film Takht. Recently, Vicky Kaushal in an interview with a leading daily spoke about how excited he is to start the shoot of Takht post lockdown.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Vicky Kaushal said that every character has its own demands and he will get into the headspace of his character in Takht only once the shoot starts. He further added that it is a completely different world and he used to be starstruck during the readings as he would sit with the director and writer to understand the world they had created. He also mentioned that he was trying to understand their vision whenever he used to sit for readings.

Talking about Takht, he said that it is a big film in terms of scale and the cast. He mentioned that getting everybody together and getting the locations finalised took some time. He also said that the makers and cast wanted to take some time so that they could start in the best way possible. Vicky Kaushal ended his chat mentioning that he can’t wait for the process to start after the situation normalises.

The film Takht which is set in the Mughal era. Takht cast includes Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor in the pivotal roles. The period drama is based on the succession of the Mughal empire. In the film, Vicky Kaushal is essaying the role of Emperor Aurangzeb and Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Aurangzeb's older brother Dara. The magnum opus by Dharma Productions was scheduled to release in the Christmas of 2021.

