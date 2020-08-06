Ellen DeGeneres 'crushed' By Allegations, But Is 'focused' To Do Her Part: Reports

As per a report published in an American weekly magazine, the allegations of a ‘toxic’ work environment made by anonymous former employees of The Ellen Show have ‘crushed’ Ellen DeGeneres. The report adds that the staff accused Ellen and the makers of the show of racist comments, retributing for complaining and being penalized for medical leave. Reportedly, Ellen DeGeneres will be ‘personally invested’ to make sure things are properly changed behind the cameras.

Ellen is 'focused'

Ellen DeGeneres will be back to host the talk show on September 9 and is very ‘focused’ to defuse the on-going backstage tensions. As per the report, Warner Bros. Television, which is The Ellen Show’s parent company, had apparently put an internal investigation of the show in place and Ellen has promised to do her ‘part’ in pushing herself and others ‘to learn and grow.’ As per a news report, the staff members made sexual harassment and misconduct claims against multiple show executives.

Hollywood steps in

Meanwhile, the who’s who of Hollywood have expressed their concern over the issue and have stood out in support of Ellen DeGeneres. Recently, Hollywood songstress Katy Perry spoke about her positive experiences with Ellen DeGeneres and remarked that 'people have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that Ellen has brought'. Actor Kevin Hart, too, supported Ellen and shared a post for her on Instagram, through which he recalled how Ellen ‘treated his family and team with nothing but love and respect from the first day’. Take a look:

1/2 I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

In his caption, Hart added that he has known Ellen for years and added that ‘she’s one of the dopest people on the planet’. Kevin Hart mentioned that Ellen has ‘treated his family and team with nothing but love and respect from the first day’. Speaking about the diatribe Ellen received post the allegations, Kevin Hart remarked that the ‘internet has become a crazy world of negativity and people are falling in love with each other’s downfall'.

