'Juno' Cast Boasts Of Exemplary Performances By Ellen Page And Michael Cera In Lead Roles

2007's coming-of-age comedy-drama, Juno stars Canadian actor-producer, Ellen Page, in the titular role of Juno MacGuff. The film showcases how an independent-minded youngster faces pressures of adult life after she confronts an unplanned pregnancy. The Jason Reitman directorial was not only a critical success but also went on to become a massive box office success as well. Alongside Ellen, Juno also stars Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman, Allison Janney and J. K. Simmons in pivotal roles. Thus, here's taking a look at the Academy Award-nominated film Juno's cast in detail:

Ellen Page as Juno MacGuff

The Hard Candy fame, Ellen Page plays the titular role of Juno MacGuff in this Jason Reitman directorial. Ellen as Juno plays a sixteen-year-old teenager who gets pregnant with longtime admirer and good friend, Paulie Bleeker. However, after she realises about her pregnancy, Juno decides to abort the baby at first but then decides to give the baby for adoption instead.

Michael Cera as Paulie Bleeker

The Canadian actor-singer, Michael Cera plays the role of Paulie Bleeker in Juno. Michael as Paulie plays the love interest of Juno in this coming-of-age comedy-drama. The film revolves around the ups and downs of Juno and Paulie's love story and how it impacts the lives of others around them.

Jennifer Garner as Vanessa Loring

The American actor, producer and entrepreneur, Jennifer Garner plays the role of Vanessa Loring in the comedy-drama. Jennifer as Vanessa plays the wife of Mark Loring and prospective adoptive mother of Juno's baby. Vanessa and Mark's wedding hits rock bottom after Juno's entry into their lives.

Jason Bateman as Mark Loring

The prolific American actor-director, Jason Bateman plays the role of Mark Loring in Juno. Jason as Mark plays the husband of Vanessa and the prospective adoptive father of Juno's baby. However, he and Vanessa decide to part ways after Mark falls in love with Juno.

Supporting cast of Juno

Allison Janney as Juno's stepmother, Bren MacGuff

J. K. Simmons as Juno's father, Mac MacGuff

Olivia Thirlby as Juno's friend, Leah

Emily Perkins as the receptionist of the abortion clinic

