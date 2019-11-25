A Timeline Of How The Shawn Mendes-Camilla Cabello Relationship Bloomed

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have officially professed their love for each other publicly, something that the fans have wished for since a long time. The two have been under the public eye as being one of the cutest couples. Here is how Shawn and Camila changed their musical relationship to a romantic one.

'Shawmila's' relationship timeline:

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been good friends from the time Camila was a member of the band Fifth Harmony. The first collaboration of the two was I Know What You Did Last Summer, released in 2015. The two came up with their next song Señorita in 2019. Their performance at the Video Music Awards 2019 sparked rumours of their romance as they showed great chemistry on stage:

According to a report in a leading entertainment portal, the couple got tattoos together. Shawn had the alphabet 'A' behind his ear while Camila got her first tattoo ever. It is a quote from the movie Shakespeare In Love, 'It's a mystery'. Shawn's A was in the honour of his sister Aaliyah.

Next, Shawn and Camila were spotted at Julia Michaels' '90s themed birthday party. The party was also attended by names like Selena Gomez and Niall Horan. The two were papped numerous times together. Fans were curious as well as waiting for a confirmation by the two about their relationship. Many fans also claimed that the relationship was 'fake' but pictures of the two surfaced on the internet as they enjoyed time together at Miami beach.

More of Shawn and Camila at Miami Beach today! pic.twitter.com/AYvcthYvNA — Shawn Mendess (@shawnme04502478) July 30, 2019

At a sold out arena in Toronto, Camila joined Shawn Mendes and the two sang Señorita. Fans shared videos and pictures of the two sharing lovely glances on Twitter. The young couple did not hold back to openly show their fondness for each other:

Shawn licking his lips and camila's like "hello baby, we are on stage" shakskkkjkjnn 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/IISwXlocpw — jes💁🏻//fan (@camrianascharm) September 7, 2019

Many fans talked about the way Shawn and Camila kissed, and said that they kiss 'like fish'. The two posted a video with the two actually kissing like fish. The video got mixed reactions from the fans.

Their cute pictures from the LA Clippers game went viral on all social media portals. The two couldn't keep their hands off each other. This definitely cemented their relationship in front of the audience:

Shawn and Camila couldn't keep their hands off each other at the American Music Awards. The two sat together and shared cute moments with each other. Their performance left the audience completely in awe and wanting for more.

📸 | Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at the #AMAs tonight! (2)

© Photo by Jeff Kravitz / John Shearer / Getty Images



• Nov. 24, 2019 pic.twitter.com/K9b3bWEKR7 — Shawn Mendes Updates (@MendesCrewInfo) November 25, 2019

Camila and Shawn's cute relationship has been under the constant eye of the fans and media. Their friendship turning into a relationship has been a lovely transition, as claimed by fans. An apt description of fan reactions on Shawmila was given by Taylor Swift at the AMAs:

Taylor Swift being the #1 Shawn and Camila Stan will never get old #AMAs pic.twitter.com/4V6tkREXMW — Shawn Mendes Updates (@DailyMendesLife) November 25, 2019

