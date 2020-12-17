Elon Musk Faces Trial By Social Media For His Tweet Criticising Use Of Pronouns In Bios

Tesla founder Elon Musk is facing severe backlash from many Twitter users. The online trial on the part of the Twitterati is a result of a tweet by him, in which he claimed that the addition of pronouns in social media account bios is "an aesthetic nightmare". In a matter of no time, Twitterati called out the billionaire co-founder for allegedly showing signs of hypocrisy on various fronts. The tweet and the subsequent reactions that it has received can be found below:

Elon Musk's Pronouns Tweet:

I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2020

The reactions:

guy who named his kid X Æ A-12 cannot fathom using 3 different pronouns https://t.co/jhyaYq6Q9O — manny (@mannyfidel) December 16, 2020

Complaining about pronouns (that you likely never actually struggle with) is not supportive. https://t.co/EaUp5R5KaO — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 16, 2020

At one point, Charlotte Clymer, former HRC secretary also shared her views regarding the tweet. She pointed out the determinants of the LGBTQ Business Equality Index, on which Musk had boasted about performing well. In the tweet that can be seen below, one can see that she's pointing out the factors that could cause a reduction in the firm's inclusivity index score, one of those being Elon Musk's pronouns tweet. The tweet can be found below.

Hi, former HRC press secretary here. Most of that score is based on 1) policies protecting against discrimination, such as respecting pronouns and 2) maintaining an inclusive culture, such as respecting pronouns. Points can also be deducted for things like... this tweet. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 16, 2020

you named your kid a wifi password https://t.co/fc75nq8uy9 — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) December 16, 2020

The trend of adding pronouns in the social media self-description sections caught momentum as netizens felt the need to show solidarity with non-binary individuals. The trend took birth shortly after the Merriam-Webster dictionary confirmed that the pronoun "they" can be used for the purpose of describing/referring to an individual.

