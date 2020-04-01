Was Offset Cheating On Cardi B? 'Clout' Rapper Addresses Rumours

Offset set off rumours about cheating on Cardi B on the internet when he was seen hiding his phone from her. The rapper was live streaming recently when Cardi B walked into the room and Offset was seen trying to hide his phone from her. The video was then shared by fans on social media claiming that the rapper is cheating on Cardi B. Now, Offset has addressed the rumours.

Offset addresses rumours about cheating on Cardi B

The 28-year-old rapper was in an Instagram live session where he addressed the rumours. Offset stated that people are making something out of nothing. He expressed that he just grabbed his phone and people thought of it as something negative. He dwelled on his negativity narrative by stating that people shouldn't bring it to his home and family and also noted that social media seems to be full of negativity. He added furthermore stating that he doesn't indulge in negative things like people have accused him of.

Offset responds to Cardi B cheating accusations after fan posts video of the rapper "hiding" his phone from her during a livestream. pic.twitter.com/SjwklJ7YhF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 31, 2020

Offset looked visibly irritated for having to address these rumours. He expressed that people need to ease up on his family on social media and not be so harsh on them. He reiterated his point by stating that he just grabbed his phone during a live stream and he did not look, make a call or FaceTime anyone. Fans too were seen commenting during the live stream, expressing that Offset shouldn't have addressed these rumours as many trolls often indulge in making up rumours.

