These Elon Musk Memes Are Not As Hard To Understand As His Baby's 'changed' Name; Check

Elon Reeve Musk is one of the most creative minds on the planet. He is the founder and CEO of Space-X. He is also the co-founder and CEO of Tesla, Inc. Musk has a lot of inventions credited to his names. He has been married twice and is currently in a relationship with the popular music artist Grimes. Together the couple has a son, who was born in 2020 and is named as X Æ A-12 Musk.

X Æ A-12 Musk has been in the headlines ever since his name was revealed to the world by Musk. How to pronounce X Æ A-12 is something netizens have been wondering about since the couple announced the name. It has been said that Æ stands for love, whereas A-12 is the name of Jetplane which is known for its speed and not its quality of destruction. It can reach up to Mach 3+ and is also called as Archangel, according to reports. This name has led to a lot of memes on the internet. Here are some Elon Musk memes that will tickle your funny bones:

Elon Musk hilarious memes

Elon Musk had foreseen the advent of memes on him back in 2018 itself. He had taken to his Twitter handle and asked his followers to hit him up with their “dankest memes.” After a series of memes, he also needed to state that he had asked for “dankest memes” and not darkest memes. Here is the tweet:

Send me ur dankest memes!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2018

Elon Musk Memes:

ok seriously though how much weirder would it be if ELON MUSK & GRIMES had a kid together and just named them Bill — kurtis conner (@kurtisconner) May 26, 2020

do you think they named the kid something normal and simply told the rest of the world that they named him this weird string of letters instead? — Brooke (@Aaawhyme) May 25, 2020

There have been members that say that Elon Musk and Grimes named their baby something normal, but are just messing around with their fans using this weird name to make 2020 more happening. A Twitter user stated that he thought the fact that Grimes and Musk are together was a meme along with their baby's name. He also said that it was hard for him to digest the fact that it is indeed not a meme. Another Twitter user said, "Yeh Elon Musk memes bohot massk hai!"



