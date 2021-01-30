Elvis Presley's Much-awaited Biopic Postponed, To Hit Theatres In June 2022

In a recent development, the much-awaited filmmaker Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic has been delayed till 2022, according to the announcement by Warner Bros. The much-awaited movie will feature an ensemble star cast including Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks as Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker. According to Hollywood Reporter, the flick earlier scheduled to release in theatres on November 5 this year, but now it has been postponed for a theatrical run on June 3, 2022.

Elvis Presley biopic postponed



The film Elvis delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from the musician’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley. In the movie, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Luhrmann will explore the life and music of Elvis Presley, through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played in the film by two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks. The film is written by Luhrmann and Craig Pearce will also feature Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. Luhrmann has also donned the cap of the producer for the film with his wife Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick, and Schulyer Weiss.

Read: Did Elvis Presley Not Write 'Blue Suede Shoes'? Here Is The Person Who Penned The Song

Read: Bappi Lahiri Reveals He Wanted To Have An Image Like Elvis Presley On Indian Idol 12

Earlier in a press statement, Luhrmann praised Olivia who will play the role of Elvis’ wife in the film, and said,

“Olivia is capable of manifesting the complex depth and presence that has made Priscilla Presley an icon in her own right. She’s an extremely talented young actor and the perfect counterpoint to Austin’s Elvis.”

Meanwhile, Elvis Presley's Graceland is now offering online tours for fans around the world, including those who can't travel to the Tennessee tourist attraction during the coronavirus pandemic. Graceland said the two-hour guided tours will take virtual visitors into Presley's former Memphis home, which has been turned into a museum, and through the Meditation Garden, where he is buried. The singer and actor died in Memphis on Aug. 16, 1977.

Read: Elvis Presley's Birthday: Here Are Soundtrack Albums Of 'King Of Rock And Roll'

Read: Elvis Presley's Graceland Starting Virtual Tours



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.